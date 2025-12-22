BioWorld - Monday, December 22, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Dec. 22, 2025

Dec. 22, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Alcon, Brainsway, Ion Beam Applications, Optum, ORA, Staar Surgical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note