Insider trading defendant hit with fines under civil code

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Dec. 23 that Bryan Scott McMillen has agreed to pay a total of more than $140,000 due to allegations of insider trading in connection with Boston Scientific Corp.’s acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The failure of federal authorities to prosecute McMillan under the criminal code may be a reflection of the relatively small sums he had illicitly obtained in the transaction. A Department of Justice investigation resulted in a conviction for $1 billion in health care fraud.