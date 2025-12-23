BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Edwards lands first FDA approval for transcatheter MVR

Dec. 23, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. received U.S. FDA approval for its Sapien M3 mitral valve replacement system, making it the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach to be indicated for treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR). The Sapien M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement system is indicated for the treatment of patients with symptomatic moderate-to-severe or severe MR or symptomatic mitral valve dysfunction who are deemed unsuitable for surgery or TEER by a multidisciplinary heart team.
