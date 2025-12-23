Edwards lands first FDA approval for transcatheter MVR

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. received U.S. FDA approval for its Sapien M3 mitral valve replacement system, making it the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach to be indicated for treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR). The Sapien M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement system is indicated for the treatment of patients with symptomatic moderate-to-severe or severe MR or symptomatic mitral valve dysfunction who are deemed unsuitable for surgery or TEER by a multidisciplinary heart team.