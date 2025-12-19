BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
Maintenance, man: Lilly’s phase III weight trial hits goals

Dec. 18, 2025
By Randy Osborne
Eli Lilly and Co. took another step toward adding a way for patients to hang onto their weight loss when the firm disclosed positive top-line data from the phase III Attain-Maintain trial with orforglipron, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. Indianapolis-based Lilly said that at one year orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints vs. placebo, delivering superior weight maintenance as an adjunct to a healthy diet and physical activity, using the efficacy estimand and modified treatment-regimen estimand.
