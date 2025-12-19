BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

AI drug developer Insilico to raise $292 million in Hong Kong IPO

Dec. 18, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. plans to raise HK$2.27 billion (US$292 million) in its IPO on the Hong Kong Securities Exchange to advance its clinical pipeline and invest further in generative AI and automated laboratories.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Respiratory IPO Asia-Pacific