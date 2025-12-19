BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
AI drug developer Insilico to raise $292 million in Hong Kong IPO
Dec. 18, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Insilico Medicine Inc. plans to raise HK$2.27 billion (US$292 million) in its IPO on the Hong Kong Securities Exchange to advance its clinical pipeline and invest further in generative AI and automated laboratories.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Respiratory
IPO
Asia-Pacific