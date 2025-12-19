BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
Respiratory

TAT-PBX1 fusion protein, a next-generation approach for ALI

Dec. 18, 2025
Acute lung injury (ALI) is a severe condition marked by uncontrolled lung inflammation and tissue damage, often leading to respiratory failure. Excessive immune activation recruits neutrophils that release pro-inflammatory cytokines, including IL‑6 and TNF‑α, while generating reactive oxygen species (ROS) that damage DNA and trigger cell death. Thus, controlling inflammation and limiting ROS are key strategies to prevent ALI.
