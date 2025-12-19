BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical patents new KIF18A inhibitors

Dec. 18, 2025
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development Co. Ltd. has disclosed kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents