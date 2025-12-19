Cancer

Farsight Medical Technology divulges new inhibitors of cyclophilin A and D

Farsight Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized cyclosporin derivatives acting as peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase F, mitochondrial (PPIF; cyclophilin D) and/or peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A (PPIA; cyclophilin A; CYPA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, cancer, multiorgan failure, viral infections, rheumatoid arthritis, renal disorders, neurological disorders and cardiovascular disorders, among others.