BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Farsight Medical Technology divulges new inhibitors of cyclophilin A and D

Dec. 18, 2025
Farsight Medical Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized cyclosporin derivatives acting as peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase F, mitochondrial (PPIF; cyclophilin D) and/or peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase A (PPIA; cyclophilin A; CYPA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, cancer, multiorgan failure, viral infections, rheumatoid arthritis, renal disorders, neurological disorders and cardiovascular disorders, among others.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents