BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

New LDHA inhibitors disclosed for autoimmune diseases

Dec. 18, 2025
Meta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Shenzhen Moyuan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. have divulged lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disorders.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents