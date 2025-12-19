BioWorld - Friday, December 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Alicorn Pharmaceutical discovers new PRMT5 inhibitors

Dec. 18, 2025
Alicorn Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
