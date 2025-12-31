BioWorld - Wednesday, December 31, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA eyes new contracting mechanism for venture capital

Dec. 30, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The new U.S. FDA leadership has broken with standing agency practice in several areas and in the latest move seeks to cut out the middleman in FDA contracting practices, a development that might aid small firms that are financed by venture capital.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA