Advanced Biomed sells Hong Kong subsidiary for $23k

Dec. 31, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Advanced Biomed Inc. reported Dec. 30 the sale of its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Advanced Biomed (HK) Ltd., and related intellectual property to buyer Wei Ha Hui for $23,000.
