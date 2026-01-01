BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Advanced Biomed sells Hong Kong subsidiary for $23k
Dec. 31, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Advanced Biomed Inc. reported Dec. 30 the sale of its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Advanced Biomed (HK) Ltd., and related intellectual property to buyer Wei Ha Hui for $23,000.
