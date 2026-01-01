BioWorld - Thursday, January 1, 2026
Year in review

Med-tech IPOs shoot for the stars in 2025

Dec. 31, 2025
By Annette Boyle
IPOs top the list of the big stories in 2025 in med tech. Thirty med-tech companies went public, raising nearly $12 billion, two orders of magnitude more than in 2023 and almost 20 times more than raised in 2024.
