BioWorld - Thursday, January 1, 2026
Year in review
Med-tech IPOs shoot for the stars in 2025
Dec. 31, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
IPOs top the list of the big stories in 2025 in med tech. Thirty med-tech companies went public, raising nearly $12 billion, two orders of magnitude more than in 2023 and almost 20 times more than raised in 2024.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Financings
IPO
Asia-Pacific
Europe
U.S.