Cancer

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical patents new AKT1 inhibitors

Dec. 19, 2025
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has disclosed RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKB α) (Glu17Lys mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of leukemia.
