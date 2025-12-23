BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
US Senate ends 2025 with no gift for kids with cancer

Dec. 23, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
After being unanimously passed by the U.S. House Dec. 1, the bipartisan Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act seemed to be headed for sure passage in the Senate before it adjourned late last week.
