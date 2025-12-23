BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US Senate ends 2025 with no gift for kids with cancer
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US Senate ends 2025 with no gift for kids with cancer
Dec. 23, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
After being unanimously passed by the U.S. House Dec. 1, the bipartisan Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act seemed to be headed for sure passage in the Senate before it adjourned late last week.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
Neonatal/pediatrics
U.S.
Legislation