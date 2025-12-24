BioWorld - Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Hanx Bio sees stock drop 46% in $75M Hong Kong IPO debut

Dec. 24, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Hanx Biopharmaceuticals (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. raised HK$586 million (US$75.37 million) in its IPO on the Hong Kong Securities Exchange (HKEX:3378) on Dec. 23 to advance its clinical stage immuno-oncology pipeline.
