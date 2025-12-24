BioWorld - Wednesday, December 24, 2025
The year in review

MASHup: Liver disease brings diverse players to table

Dec. 24, 2025
By Randy Osborne
The year 2025 proved especially active with regard to deals that centered on the indication previously known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
BioWorld Deals and M&A Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal