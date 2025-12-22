BioWorld - Monday, December 22, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Laekna Pharmaceutical divulges new PI3Kα inhibitors

Dec. 22, 2025
Laekna Pharmaceutical Ningbo Co. Ltd. has synthesized compounds acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents