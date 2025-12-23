BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Cancer

Laekna Pharmaceutical describes new WRN inhibitors

Dec. 23, 2025
Laekna Pharmaceutical Ningbo Co. Ltd. has identified Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
