Neurology/psychiatric

New NLRP3 inhibitors disclosed in Neushen Therapeutics patent

Dec. 23, 2025
Neushen Therapeutics Inc. has divulged NLRP3 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
