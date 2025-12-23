BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical discovers new CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors

Dec. 23, 2025
No Comments
Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents