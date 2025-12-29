BioWorld - Monday, December 29, 2025
Immuno-oncology

Development and characterization of anti-CD19 in vivo CAR T therapy

Dec. 29, 2025
Shenzhen Grit Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Vitalgen Biopharma Co. Ltd. recently presented their work to develop and evaluate a novel anti-CD19 in vivo CAR T candidate, named GT-801.
