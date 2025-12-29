BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Monday, December 29, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
See today's BioWorld Science
» Development and characterization of anti-CD19 in vivo CAR T therapy
Immuno-oncology
Development and characterization of anti-CD19 in vivo CAR T therapy
Dec. 29, 2025
Shenzhen Grit Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Vitalgen Biopharma Co. Ltd. recently presented their work to develop and evaluate a novel anti-CD19 in vivo CAR T candidate, named GT-801.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
CAR T
American Society of Hematology
Cancer
Immuno-oncology