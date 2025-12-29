BioWorld - Monday, December 29, 2025
BioWorld Science 2025 Year in Review
Neurology/psychiatric

Neushen Therapeutics patents new OGA inhibitors

Dec. 29, 2025
Neushen Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed N-acetyl-β-D-glucosaminidase (O-GlcNAcase; OGA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
