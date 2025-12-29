BioWorld - Monday, December 29, 2025
Cancer

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences divulges new MNK1 and MNK2 inhibitors

Dec. 29, 2025
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd. has synthesized MAPK-interacting kinase 1 (MNK1) and/or MAPK-interacting kinase 2 (MNK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
