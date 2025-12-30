BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Neurodawn Pharmaceutical divulges new PDE3A inhibitors

Dec. 30, 2025
Neurodawn Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized phosphodiesterase PDE3A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of dementia and cerebrovascular disorders.
