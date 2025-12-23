BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Big pharma taps fast Asia innovation in search of next Keytruda
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
The year in review
Big pharma taps fast Asia innovation in search of next Keytruda
Dec. 23, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Speed and innovation from Asia Pacific’s (APAC) biotechnology sector had big pharma scouring the region for the next oncology heir to Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co. Inc.’s reigning blockbuster cancer drug.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Analysis and data insight
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Immune
Oncology
Antibody-drug conjugate
Biosimilar
Bispecific antibody
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Patents