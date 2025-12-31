BioWorld - Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Judge halts 340B pilot program aimed at duplicate IRA discounts

Dec. 30, 2025
By Karen Carey
A federal judge in Maine has put the brakes on a pilot program that would have enabled biopharma companies to offer rebates instead of up-front discounts as part of the 340B program beginning Jan. 1, 2026.
