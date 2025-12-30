BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
The year in review

Obesity efforts dominate dealmaking in 2025

Dec. 30, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
When glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists entered the market for obesity and overweight indications in recent years, the uptake and enthusiasm drove investor excitement for companies advancing any of the new mechanisms in the space.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Peptide