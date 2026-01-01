BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 1, 2026
The year in review
Europe year-end view: Funding stalls, Trump-related uncertainty
Dec. 31, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
It’s been a year of two halves in Europe, with early optimism that the biotech sector had recovered from the post-pandemic funding drought being crushed by an investment slowdown from June onward.
