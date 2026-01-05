BioWorld. Link to homepage.
NICE revisiting thresholds and care pathways for ovarian cancer
Jan. 5, 2026
By
Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence posted a draft update on its recommendations for ovarian cancer testing, proposing several changes that may lead to earlier intervention in the ovarian cancer disease cycle.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cancer
Women's health
Europe
