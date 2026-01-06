BioWorld - Tuesday, January 6, 2026
New legislation would apply product liability principles to AI

Jan. 6, 2026
By Mark McCarty
Software as a service has typically been less susceptible to liability than products, but that may soon come to an end if the AI LEAD Act, sponsored by a bipartisan pair of members of the Senate, gains sufficient traction.
