Tuesday, January 6, 2026
New legislation would apply product liability principles to AI
Jan. 6, 2026
By
Mark McCarty
Software as a service has typically been less susceptible to liability than products, but that may soon come to an end if the AI LEAD Act, sponsored by a bipartisan pair of members of the Senate, gains sufficient traction.
