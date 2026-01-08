BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Jan. 7, 2026

Jan. 7, 2026
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Cairn Surgical, CSA Medical, Cordica Medical, J&J, Sophia Genetics, Team Technologies.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note