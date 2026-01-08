BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Other news to note for Jan. 8, 2026

Jan. 8, 2026
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Amra Medical, Butterfly Medical, Electrome, Genedx, Komodo, Labcorp, Materna, NAMSA, Neuralight, One Genomics.
