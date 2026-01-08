BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Gore inks deal for Conformal, snags stent approval
Jan. 8, 2026
By
Annette Boyle
In a big week for W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., the company reported plans to acquire Conformal Medical Inc. and received U.S. FDA approval for its Viabahn Fortegra venous stent for use in the inferior vena cava, iliac and iliofemoral veins.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Regulatory
Cardiovascular
