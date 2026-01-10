BioWorld - Saturday, January 10, 2026
Financings for Jan. 9, 2026

Jan. 9, 2026
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Daisy Genomics, Apella, Femhealth Ventures, Fineheart, Inito, Pomelo Care.
