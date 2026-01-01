BioWorld - Thursday, January 1, 2026
Respiratory

New AT2 receptor agonists disclosed in Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical patent

Dec. 31, 2025
Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged angiotensin AT2 receptor (AGTR2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
