Respiratory
New AT2 receptor agonists disclosed in Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical patent
Dec. 31, 2025
Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged angiotensin AT2 receptor (AGTR2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science
Respiratory
Patents