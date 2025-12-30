BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
The year in review

In 2025, autoimmune work notches scientific, economic successes

Dec. 30, 2025
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
In October, the Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Shimon Sakaguchi, Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell for their discoveries in the field of autoimmunity.
BioWorld Asia Science Deals and M&A