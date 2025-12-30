BioWorld. Link to homepage.
The year in review
Top issues in South Korea’s biotechnology sector in 2025
Dec. 30, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
U.S. policy, China’s strategic rise, blockbuster deals and AI dominated South Korea’s biotechnology industry this year, with U.S. tariffs and the Biosecure Act’s hitch onto 2026 legislation serving as major topics of speculation.
