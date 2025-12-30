BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
The year in review

Top issues in South Korea’s biotechnology sector in 2025

Dec. 30, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
U.S. policy, China’s strategic rise, blockbuster deals and AI dominated South Korea’s biotechnology industry this year, with U.S. tariffs and the Biosecure Act’s hitch onto 2026 legislation serving as major topics of speculation.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Regulatory Cancer Neurology/psychiatric Antibody-drug conjugate Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific China U.S. MOHW