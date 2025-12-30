BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Biopharma clinical updates November 2025

November phase III successes led by HIV wins from Gilead, Merck

Dec. 30, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
BioWorld logged 170 clinical trial updates across phases I through III in November 2025, a decline from 252 updates in October and 230 in September, but higher than the 95 reported in August.
