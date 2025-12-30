BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 30, 2025
November phase III successes led by HIV wins from Gilead, Merck
Biopharma clinical updates November 2025
November phase III successes led by HIV wins from Gilead, Merck
Dec. 30, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
BioWorld
logged 170 clinical trial updates across phases I through III in November 2025, a decline from 252 updates in October and 230 in September, but higher than the 95 reported in August.
