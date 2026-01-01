BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Diagnostics
Bayosthiti AI to build India-specific RNA sequencing ecosystem
Dec. 31, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Bayosthiti AI Pvt Ltd. aims to make RNA sequencing and AI-based preventive health care affordable and accessible for the Indian market, leveraging intellectual property from its parent company, Biostate AI Inc.
