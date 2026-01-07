BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Cancer

Ascentage Pharma’s APG-3288 gains IND clearance

Jan. 7, 2026
Ascentage Pharma Group International has obtained IND approval from the FDA for its BTK-targeted protein degrader APG-3288. A phase I study will be conducted in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.
