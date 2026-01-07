BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Loqus23 Therapeutics nominates LQT-23 for Huntington’s disease

Jan. 7, 2026
Loqus23 Therapeutics Ltd. has nominated LQT-23, a first-in-class allosteric oral small-molecule inhibitor of MSH3/MutSβ, as a development candidate for Huntington’s disease.
