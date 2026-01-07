BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Neurology/psychiatric

Lysoway set to advance TRPML1 agonist, nominates TMEM175 agonist

Jan. 7, 2026
Lysoway Therapeutics Inc. has completed IND-enabling studies for its lead TRPML1 agonist, LW-1017. A first-in-human study is planned in Australia, with dosing set to commence in May.
