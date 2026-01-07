BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Elasmogen describes new antibody-drug conjugates

Jan. 7, 2026
Elasmogen Ltd. has identified antibody-drug conjugates comprising antibodies covalently linked to a cytotoxic drug through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
