EMA gets to work on implementing new EU pharmaceutical rules

Jan. 5, 2026
By Nuala Moran
After welcoming the political agreement on the EU pharmaceutical legislation in December 2025, the EMA says it will be devoting 2026 to “intense preparation” for its implementation.
