BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, January 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» EMA gets to work on implementing new EU pharmaceutical rules
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
EMA gets to work on implementing new EU pharmaceutical rules
Jan. 5, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
After welcoming the political agreement on the EU pharmaceutical legislation in December 2025, the EMA says it will be devoting 2026 to “intense preparation” for its implementation.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Europe
EMA