South Korea approves record budgets for health agencies in 2026

Jan. 6, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s National Assembly approved the largest budgets for its health ministries in 2026, including the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
