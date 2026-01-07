BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
South Korea enacts world’s first regulation on synthetic biology

Jan. 7, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea will implement a new regulation on synthetic biology in April 2026, aiming to foster innovations across both biotechnology and biomanufacturing.
