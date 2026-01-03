BioWorld - Saturday, January 3, 2026
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
The year in review

Science in 2025: the best of the rest

Jan. 2, 2026
By Mar de Miguel and Anette Breindl
No Comments
A review of 2025's noteworthy advances in medical research, including GLP-1 receptor agonists as anti-aging drugs, tumor-agnostic therapies and xenotransplants.
BioWorld MedTech Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Aging Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Immune Neurology/psychiatric