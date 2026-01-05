BioWorld - Monday, January 5, 2026
US vaccine schedule slashed to international standards

Jan. 5, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
With the stroke of a pen and no input from the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill cut the number of vaccines the agency routinely recommends for children to 11 on Jan. 5, down from 17 in 2024.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Vaccine U.S. Policy