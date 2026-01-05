BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, January 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US vaccine schedule slashed to international standards
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US vaccine schedule slashed to international standards
Jan. 5, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
With the stroke of a pen and no input from the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill cut the number of vaccines the agency routinely recommends for children to 11 on Jan. 5, down from 17 in 2024.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Infection
Vaccine
U.S.
Policy