BioWorld - Thursday, January 8, 2026
Breaking News: BioWorld Science 2025 Year in ReviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Remegen divulges new antibody-drug conjugates

Jan. 8, 2026
Remegen Ltd. has synthesized antibody-drug conjugates consisting of anti-CDCP1 antibodies covalently linked to cytotoxic drugs through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents